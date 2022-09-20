By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 14:14
Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre adds thirty theatre shows to its autumn program. Image: Ayuntamiento de Nerja
In addition, there will be a return of the theatre campaign for schoolchildren and the film club will show movies in their original languages.
Also included will be conferences and other activities hosted by Nerja’s scenic space.
As for music, the free performance by Celia Flores stands out, which will open the season on September 30 at 8:00.PM.
In November Nerja will host more comedy and dance shows.
The Christmas program opens with a show by Cynthia Martín, which will be followed by the traditional galas of the Municipal School of Music and Dance, the concerts of the Nerja Music Band and the Rondalla, and the charity gala of the Friendship Workshop.
