By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 15:37

Wonderful To Be Back. Image: Teatro Cervantes/Almeria

“Maravilloso fue volver” is a revue show in the purest musical style



The show will make its audience remember the songs of yesterday fusing them with the most popular themes of today.

The show will take place on Friday, September 23 at 9:30.PM at the Teatro Cervantes in Almeria, Calle Poeta Villaespesa 1.

With dreamlike choreographies and a cast of artists directed by Jose Saiz, the audience will be able to enjoy more than 100 minutes of an endearing comedy that will pay homage to the great Lina Morgan.

