UPDATE – Woody Allen spokesperson denies he announced his retirement from filmmaking

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 September 2022 • 9:37

Woody Allen - Image Lucky Team Studion shutterstock com

09:27 am (September 20) – A spokesperson for Woody Allen has refuted claims made by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia following an interview with the filmmaker.

The denial came overnight on Monday, September 19 after the newspaper quoted Allen as saying: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.”

A statement issued on behalf of Allen said: “Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th.” The controversial director expressed disillusionment with film-making in an interview with Alec Baldwin that was posted on Instagram. In that interview, he said: “A lot of the thrill is gone. Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay-per-view. It’s not the same. It’s not as enjoyable to me.” La Vanguardia has yet to issue a response following the denial by Allen’s spokesperson. Only time will tell but as it stands Allen has no contract to produce another film after falling out with Amazon. That along with his views on today’s filmmaking, this could well be the last for the 87-year-old. 09:27 am (September 20) – Woody Allen announces his retirement as he works on completing his 50th film, saying in principle that he will do no more.

The announcement came on Saturday, September 17 in an interview with LaVanguardia to promote his new book of comic series “Zero gravity”.

Allen, who has not been without controversy, said that he had no desire to make any more movies but that he wanted to write a novel, but he said that did not include any more memoirs.

The 87-year-old who was born in Brooklyn New York has written, produced and directed nearly 50 films in a long career that started when he was just 15 years old. Among his great successes is Manhatten, Play it again Sam, Everything you ever wanted to know about sex and Success Formula with Jennifer Anniston and Nicholas Cage.

Allen said that he was thinking along the lines of a humourous novel, much the same as many of his movies. He said: “If I had a very serious idea, I would not hesitate to do the same thing that I did in some of my films, the serious calls.”

His latest film is set in Paris and is a drama that is similar to Matchpoint, exciting, dramatic and also sinister.

The diminutive Allen has 16 Oscar nominations for best screenplay, a record, and has directed 17 actors in Oscar-nominated performances. He also holds the record for the most nominations in the top three categories acting, directing and writing.

In total, he has more than 57 directing credits and 82 as a writer.

Fans will be saddened to hear Woody Allen announces his retirement with the director named in the top 10 of all time by the UK’s Empire magazine.

