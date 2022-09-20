UPDATE – Woody Allen spokesperson denies he announced his retirement from filmmaking

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 September 2022 • 9:37
The controversial director expressed disillusionment with film-making in an interview with Alec Baldwin that was posted on Instagram. In that interview, he said: “A lot of the thrill is gone. Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay-per-view. It’s not the same. It’s not as enjoyable to me.”
La Vanguardia has yet to issue a response following the denial by Allen’s spokesperson. Only time will tell but as it stands Allen has no contract to produce another film after falling out with Amazon. That along with his views on today’s filmmaking, this could well be the last for the 87-year-old.
The announcement came on Saturday, September 17 in an interview with LaVanguardia to promote his new book of comic series “Zero gravity”.
Allen, who has not been without controversy, said that he had no desire to make any more movies but that he wanted to write a novel, but he said that did not include any more memoirs.
The 87-year-old who was born in Brooklyn New York has written, produced and directed nearly 50 films in a long career that started when he was just 15 years old. Among his great successes is Manhatten, Play it again Sam, Everything you ever wanted to know about sex and Success Formula with Jennifer Anniston and Nicholas Cage.
Allen said that he was thinking along the lines of a humourous novel, much the same as many of his movies. He said: “If I had a very serious idea, I would not hesitate to do the same thing that I did in some of my films, the serious calls.”
His latest film is set in Paris and is a drama that is similar to Matchpoint, exciting, dramatic and also sinister.
The diminutive Allen has 16 Oscar nominations for best screenplay, a record, and has directed 17 actors in Oscar-nominated performances. He also holds the record for the most nominations in the top three categories acting, directing and writing.
In total, he has more than 57 directing credits and 82 as a writer.
Fans will be saddened to hear Woody Allen announces his retirement with the director named in the top 10 of all time by the UK’s Empire magazine.
