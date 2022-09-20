World War III already underway claims Belarus as ties with Russia and Iran grow stronger

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 10:28

World War III already underway claims Belarus as country's ties with Russia and Iran grow stronger. Image: Ruslan Kalnitsky/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the parliament of Belarus, ‘World War III is in fact already underway’, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus, Vladimir Andreichenko, said that World War III is actually already in progress and can develop into a war zone.

“Humanity is not just one step away from World War III, it is actually going on in international relations, the economy, people’s heads and is increasingly moving into the war zone,” Andreichenko said.

He blasted the words of Western politicians that “the global conflict must be resolved on the battlefield,” as reported by the Russian news outlet RIA.

“So far they are acting with foreign hands, but that is only for now,” Andreichenko said.

He believes that only a strong state “based on national traditions of people’s power” can survive and develop in conditions of global confrontation.

“The moment of truth has come today for all of us – those who support the government and those who criticise it. No one can sit on the sidelines,” the speaker of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, September 20.

The news comes after Belarus, one of Russia’s closest allies, and Iran grew closer following a meeting between the country’s presidents.

On Friday, September 16, in a meeting between the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi both countries promised to stick together.

Speaking on the eve of the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO member states in Samarkand, Lukashenko said: “We have to stick together to not just survive but take our place under the sun.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.