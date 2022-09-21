Mallorca 550 Car Rally set to return for a second year in October

UPDATE- Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Windsor in preparation for private cermony Close
By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 16:17

Image - Aparcalo

The Mallorca 550 Challenge will return to the island for the second year. Hosted by Port Adriano, the races will cover over 550km of road on the island around 14 closed sections of road between the 6th and 8th of October.

Organisers have over 18 years of experience in the motor industry, now bringing car racing closer to the general public. The races will cover stunning coastal roads with beautiful sea views to be enjoyed by competitors and spectators.

The races will cover three categories; ‘Competition’ featuring modern and classic cars, ‘Regular’ featuring classic, modern and electric cars and a ‘Show Car’ category, featuring racing models. The event can be enjoyed by classic car fans and racing sport superfans alike with plenty of cars to admire as well as driving skill.

Adrenaline junkies can sign up to race online at: https://www.550challengemallorca.com/inscripciones.php while spectators can get comfortable at Port Adriano which will be the headquarters for all races, offering a racing car simulator, food trucks, a wine bar and a DJ set. The event is sponsored by Port Adriano as well as motoring industry giants such as Porsche and Gulf.

 

A huge car rally will return to Mallorca this October.
Written by

Betty Henderson

