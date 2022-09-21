Alicante to be promoted as a destination for teleworkers and digital nomads

By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 17:18
Costa Blanca's Digital Nomads. Image: Olesya Kuznetsova/Shutterstock.com
Alicante’s Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, explained that “the maturity and experience of the city of Alicante as a tourist destination have been essential in making us a very attractive city for teleworkers and digital nomads.”
“The Alicante City& Beach Tourist Board, has been working in this market niche for some time to attract this growing demand of people who want to take advantages of a city like ours.”
Mari Carmen added: “Alicante offers connectivity, climate, comfort, safety and, of course, our University.”
The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board website now has a specific section that brings together content of interest for people who value the option of teleworking from Alicante. It includes information on the twenty coworking spaces and flexible offices that exist in the city.
