By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 9:21

Amazon shows support for Ukraine by cancelling commission for Ukrainian entrepreneurs Credit: Telegram @zedigital

Amazon has reportedly cancelled the referral commission for entrepreneurs in Ukraine as reported by the Head of the Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov on Wednesday, September 21.

Fedorov made the announcement on Amazon’s support for Ukraine on his official telegram stating:

“Amazon cancels the commission for Ukrainian entrepreneurs for a year!”

“A few months ago, together with Ukrposhta, Disqover Agency and Startup Ukraine, we appealed to Amazon to ease the conditions for Ukrainian business, which, despite the war, continues to work, supporting the country’s economy.”

“As a result, Amazon canceled the referral commission for Ukrainian entrepreneurs for a period of 1 year. That is, it completely canceled the commission for Ukrainian entrepreneurs who sell to the EU and the UK.”

“Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be able to scale more actively to the European and world market, to find new customers there.”

“This will be a powerful impetus to the promotion of Ukraine and our business abroad. New conditions for Ukrainian entrepreneurs are a victory on the economic front.”

“I thank the company for its steady and consistent support of Ukraine. Amazon, together with Amazon Web Services, provided us with backup storage capacity, provided support for more than $35 million and, finally, deservedly received the Peace Prize from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

The news follows reports that President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has held a meeting with US company Goldman Sachs to support the nation’s economy as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

