By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 11:59

Belarus takes shot at UN for "losing its character as an impartial organisation". Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei stated that there is a growing gap between the UN and the increasing diversity of the world, and the organisation is losing its character as an impartial platform.”

The Minister from Belarus made the statement in his letter to his colleagues from the UN member states, where he outlined his approaches to the key issues of the UN functioning and the ways of its reforming, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

“Belarus, like many other countries, has to acknowledge the growing gap between the current UN and the rapidly growing diversity of the world,” Makei said.

“And while the essence and role of the UN in peacekeeping and security issues are held hostage to its institutional structure, embodied in the veto-wielding Security Council, the organisation of effective international cooperation in other non-security areas is hindered by some other factors.”

He added: “Chief among such factors is the organisation’s loss of the neutral, technical character of an impartial platform for ensuring international cooperation among equal members.

“The UN has become a victim of the unipolar moment in modern world history.

“The loss of neutrality is enshrined… the overwhelming dependence of UN activities on donor funds provided by developed countries, the predominance of citizens of these countries in politically and financially important positions in the organisation.

“These two factors predetermine the dominance of donor countries’ interests in any UN decision-making, except for issues of the Security Council’s competence,” the minister said.

According to the Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, such one-sidedness of the UN is the basis of the organisation’s limited ability to respond to the problems of all its members in an objective and impartial manner.

The minister added that many UN documents are drafted by a minority of countries simply because so many of them lack the necessary expertise.

Speaking about the UN Security Council, Makei said: “Belarus is truly committed to the role of the UN Security Council in maintaining peace and security in the world and intends to support efforts to strengthen this role in every way possible.

“At the same time, he pointed out that “decisions that do not meet the interests of its (UN Security Council – ed.) permanent members are simply not taken in the Council.”

On Tuesday, September 20, the speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus, Vladimir Andreichenko, said that World War III is actually already in progress and can develop into a war zone.

“Humanity is not just one step away from World War III, it is actually going on in international relations, the economy, people’s heads and is increasingly moving into the war zone,” Andreichenko said.

