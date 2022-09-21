Chechen leader Kadyrov warns Ukraine he is ‘not going to mess around anymore’

By Chris King • 21 September 2022 • 0:07

Image of Razman Kadyrov. Credit: [email protected]_95

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya has warned Ukraine that he has changed tactics and will ‘not mess around anymore’.

Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov posted an ominous message on his Telegram channel this evening, Tuesday, September 20. Accompanied by a blurred-out video of himself and his head of operational staff Magomed Daudov looking at what was presumably a battle plan laid out on a large sheet, he wrote: “That’s it. We’re moving on to a new tactic of special operations against the Ukranazis”.

“We are not going to mess with them anymore. Discussed all the details together with Magomed Daudov @MDaudov_95, head of the Operational Staff of the Chechen Republic for the special operation. The enemy will soon face the heaviest consequences for themselves with the new plan of retaliation”, he continued.

“All our previous actions will now seem like childish pranks to them. Bandera people, you have a short time left to rest, it will be very, very bad next. Take these words as you want, take them as you like, but remember them as you have learned the slogan ‘AKHMAT is POWER'”, Ramzan warned.

He concluded: “Only those who treat this message as an unkind sign to themselves and make balanced conclusions for salvation will be lucky. Get ready and keep your eyes open”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.