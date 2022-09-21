China’s President urges Chinese People’s Liberation Army to prepare for combat training

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 15:27

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has urged the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare for combat operations by focusing on immediate combat training, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

According to a report from Russian news outlet RIA, Xi sent a message to the participants of a seminar on national defence and military reform and called for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to get prepare for immediate combat training.

He also called for continued implementation of military reform to improve their effectiveness.

The PLA’s military reform began in 2015 with the creation of a strategic missile force similar to that of the Russian army.

The PLA’s navy has also undergone significant reforms, receiving two more Chinese-designed aircraft carriers and a large number of other ships.

At the beginning of August, following the arrival of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted joint military operations near Taiwan island.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China (Eastern Theatre Command) conducted a series of military operations near Taiwan island which started on Tuesday, August 2.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Liz Truss condemned China’s actions during an exercise near Taiwan in August.

Following Truss’ talks with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, the heads of government also stressed the importance of democratic countries cooperating to counter “economic, security and other threats posed by authoritarian regimes”.

