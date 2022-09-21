By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 18:25

What is a Community of Owners?

When buying a property in the Costa del Sol you may come across the term “Community of Owners”



A ‘Community of Owners’ (‘Comunidad de Propietarios’ or ‘Comunidad de Vecinos’) is a legal entity (as per the Ley de Propiedad Horizontal 49/1960) comprising all homeowners within the same development such as a block of flats or housing urbanisation.

The purpose of this entity is to manage the maintenance and financial upkeep of the property, particularly communal facilities. The fees charged are called community fees.

Each homeowner is assigned a monthly quota as set out in the Community’s governing statutes (Estatutos de la Comunidad de Propietarios) and is required to represent the Community on the governing board (Junta de Gobierno) on a rotational basis. ‘Communities of Owners’ can take legal action against any owner who fails to pay community fees.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.