Covid data in Spain show rise in admissions and infections while incidence rate remains static

21 September 2022

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data in Spain from the Ministry of Health show the incidence rate remains static while infections and admissions have risen slightly among the over 60s.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, September 20, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities.

Today’s report shows that a total of 8,320 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, of which, 4,607 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. This brings the total number of infections in Spain to 13,393,196 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate of infections in Spain in people over 60 years of age currently stands at 129.44 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is just a fraction lower than the 129.82 reported on Friday, September 16.

Another 120 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered, of which, 55 have been registered in the last week. This makes the global death toll from coronavirus in Spain rise to 113,845 people.

There are currently 2,515 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 2,455 on Friday, and 159 in an ICU, compared to 146 registered in the last report.

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 2.09 per cent, compared to 2.08 per cent on Friday, while in ICUs it stands at 1.84 per cent compared to the 1.72 per cent reported last Friday.

