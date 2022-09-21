Dazzling Theatre Programme

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 13:27

Local Minister for Culture announces theatre programme

El Teatro Ciudad de Marbella has revealed an exciting Autumn programme, featuring works by Juan Mayorga and Alberto Conejero and renowned actors including Blanca Portillo and Aníbal Soto.

Events kicked off last Saturday with the production of ‘Cabaret. Homenaje 50 Aniversario’ whose premiere was praised by local Minister for Culture, Carmen Diaz. Eight shows are scheduled to take place during the rest of September and October.

The next show at the theatre will be on 24th of September when members of the Malaga Bar Association will take to the stage with a comedy entitled ‘¿Usted viene por el anuncio?. Proceeds from the performance will go to CARITAS. Acclaimed actress, Blanca Portillo will feature in ‘Silencio’ on 7th of October and Aníbal Soto will act in ‘Ushuaia’ on 21st of October. On 16th of October, a children’s puppet show is also set to perform.

All shows are scheduled to start at 8pm, except the children’s theatre, which will start at 6pm. Tickets are available online from: www.mientrada.net or from the theatre’s box office. Tickets to some events have a maximum of 2 tickets per buyer.