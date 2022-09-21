Double yellow weather warning issued for Valencian Community for heavy rain and hail

By Chris King • 21 September 2022 • 4:10
Image of dark storm clouds.
Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com
A double yellow weather warning has been issued for the Valencian Community by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency. The experts are predicting heavy rains and even hail storms over the next few days.
A notable worsening of the weather will already be seen on Wednesday, with AEMET issuing a double yellow weather warning from midday and through the afternoon. This alert applies mainly to the entire interior of the provinces of Valencia and Castellon, and the northern interior of Alicante.
These areas could receive up to 20 litres of rainfall in an hour, while a record-breaking 30 litres in 60 minutes is possible warns AEMET. Storms with hail are likely as well and it is probable that this weather pattern will reach coastal areas as the afternoon progresses.
The rain is expected to arrive from midday with showers and locally strong storms in Castellon and Valencia. Southern parts of the province of Alicante could escape this bad weather. Temperatures will remain unchanged.
Thursday’s weather will not improve, with cloudy or overcast skies expected from early in the morning. There is a possibility of locally strong showers and storms throughout the Community. Minimum temperatures will not vary, although the maximums will, with coastal areas experiencing a drop of more than three degrees compared to the day before.
Cloudy intervals are expected in the Valencian Community during the first half of the day. There is a low probability of scattered showers at points along the coast. From midday, the sky will grow cloudier, with the probability of occasional showers. Minimum temperatures will drop, although the maximum will recover some of the degrees lost the previous day.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
