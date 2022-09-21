Elche to start the celebrations for the Month of the Elderly early with free circus tickets

By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 16:11

Free circus tickets. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

The Month of the Elderly officially starts in October.



In readiness for the celebrations Elche is offering free Circo Encantado tickets for over 60’s in the area.

The special pass is for the performance that will take place on September 30 at 6:00.PM next to the l’Aljub Shopping Center (C / Jacarilla Nº 2).

Elche’s Mayor confirmed that: “We want our elders to remember the magic of the circus and the illusion of how they lived it when they were young, also, if possible, in the company of one of their grandchildren.”

Elche’s Councillor for Policies for the Elderly, Puri Vives, said: “For us, the month of the elderly is throughout the year, but what better way to start the International Day of the Elderly than with this show full of magic, illusion, joy and lots of laughter.”

From Thursday September 22, those over 60 who are interested can collect their tickets from the Department of Policies for the Elderly. Each person can obtain a maximum of two passes and tickets will be offered until the capacity of the show is full.

