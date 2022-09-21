By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 17:10

Flights leaving Russia SKYROCKET in price following Putin's mobilisation decree. Image: HJBC/Shutterstock.com

FLIGHTS leaving Russia have dramatically increased in price while others have totally sold out after partial mobilisation in Russia was announced by President Putin on Wednesday, September 21.

After the partial mobilisation was announced, flights leaving Russia to Istanbul and Yerevan for September 21 completely sold out, while the prices for the following dates rose sharply, according to ticket aggregators in the country.

The site service Onetwotrip sold out all the tickets for today for both directions, Tutu.ru and Aviasales have one or two options left, but only for the flight to Yerevan (from 28,000 rubles per person), as reported by Russian state-owned media outlet RIA.

According to the outlet, there are much more options for August 23-24.

An average ticket to Istanbul can be purchased for 76 thousand rubles, to Yerevan – 62 thousand.

Some airlines have raised their prices several times.

For example, a ticket from Aeroflot to the capital of Armenia on August 23 costs 122 thousand rubles per person.

The cost of flights to Tbilisi and Baku has also increased, with prices starting from 86 thousand rubles.

1 Russian Ruble currently equals 0.017 Euro, according to xe.com.

Spanish news outlet EFE said that there are also no flights available to Baku or other destinations that do not require a visa.

They stated that Turkish Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines and Armenia Aircompany had no flights for a few days or only in Business class.

According to The Moscow Times, the tickets “were not available within minutes of Putin’s announcement.”

As noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.

The official news was reported Russian news agency Mash, who said: “To protect our country and people, we will use all means at our disposal.”

“Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.”

Following the announcement, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia will call up 300,000 reservists during the partial mobilisation.

Since then, people have been desperately trying to flee to country.

