By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 11:15

Former rector of Moscow Aviation Institute dies after "falling down flight of stairs" Credit: Telegram @Enews112

Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former rector of Russia’s Moscow Aviation Institute has reportedly died after falling down a flight of stairs, as reported on Wednesday , September 21.

According to Russian media, the former rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute died aged 73.

Russian news channel Enews112 stated:

“The former rector of the MAI died within the walls of his home institute after falling down a flight of stairs.”

“This morning, 73-year-old Anatoly Gerashchenko fell from a height, flying several flights of stairs. The scientist sustained injuries incompatible with his life.”

“Medics who arrived on the scene could not save the professor. Anatoliy Gerashchenko had recently held the position of the rector’s advisor.”

The news follows reports of Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil’s board of directors dying under mysterious circumstances, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, 67, was found dead after allegedly falling from a ward on the 6th floor of a hospital in Moscow, where he was being treated.

Lukoil Deputy Chairman Ravil Maganov occupied the post of First Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production in the Company, since 2006.

In addition he was a member of the Board of Directors since 1993 and is Distinguished Oil and Gas Specialist of the Russian Federation, receiving three orders, three medals, as well as winning the Russian Federation Government Prize in Science and Engineering three times.

The news followed the death of Yury Voronov, a top Russian businessman with connections to Russian oil company Gazprom, who was found dead after reportedly being shot in the head.

The body of the 61-year-old was allegedly found in his cottage in the village of Morskie Terasy near the Gulf of Finland.

The man was lying in a pool with his head shot, and law enforcers found a gun nearby. Who it belonged to was not clear.

Yury Voronov was the CEO of the Astra Shipping transport company, which, among other things, worked on Gazprom’s Arctic contracts.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.