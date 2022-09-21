By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 15:34

Gandia's schoolchildren ask for more sustainable and accessible mobility. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia

Pupils from different schools in the City paid a visit to the Mayor, Jose Manuel Preito, on Wednesday, September 21.



The pupils brought their essays specifying the actions they would establish in terms of mobility if they were mayor or mayoress.

One of the most repeated suggestions was the extension of bicycle lanes with the consequent reduction of car use and the increase in the use of public transport.

The mayor confirmed that work is being done to create more zones so that “progress can be made towards more sustainable mobility.”

Improving accessibility for people with physical, sound and visual disabilities was another very popoular subject during the discussion.

The16 students who attended the Town Hall were given a gift. whilst the Mayor told them: “Our aim is for Gandia to advance in mobility and respect for all. If we are able to achieve this, we will be able to live in a better Gandia.”

