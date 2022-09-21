By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 8:35

Huge day for Ukraine with 11 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, September 21, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted the data on combat losses of the Russian troops as of September 21. About 55,110 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/D4ucebqeRW — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 21, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 55,110 after another 300 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 11 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2227 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of seven Russian UAVs, 17 artillery systems and 24 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on attempts to complete the occupation of the Donetsk region, to organise defence and hold the occupied territories, as well as to disrupt the active actions of the Defence Forces in individual directions.

It carries out measures to regroup its troops, conducts air reconnaissance all the time, fires at the positions of our troops along the line of contact.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 8 missiles and 35 air strikes, fired more than 120 shellings from reaction systems on the Ukrainian territory, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war.

As a result of shelling by Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 50 settlements has been affected in the current 24 hours.

The compulsory mobilisation of local residents is underway to compensate for the losses of personnel of occupation troops units in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Concentrated occupying squads detain and send to conscript-age collection points for further deployment re-equipment units that suffered losses in battles with the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In one day, Ukraine troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vesele, Kurdyumivka, Second Mykolaivka, Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Majorsk, Pervomaisk, Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka.

During the last day, the Defence Forces aviation conducted more than 20 strikes on hostile positions.

Confirmed impact of 19 focus areas of Russia’s vital force and military equipment and two positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes.

In addition, air defence units destroyed one SU-25 and four Gulf enemies.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Tuesday, September 20.

