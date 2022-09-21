Husqvarna motorcycles releases new Heritage motocross and enduro line-ups

By Chris King • 21 September 2022 • 0:44

Image of the new Heritage range of bikes from Husqvarna. Credit: Husqvarna

A new range of Heritage motocross and enduro line-ups has been released by Husqvarna motorcycles.

As announced on Tuesday, September 20, building on the proven technical platforms of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 motocross and enduro ranges, the exciting new Heritage range models are competition-focused machines designed for racing at the highest level.

Enhancing these world-renowned offroad machineries, a distinctive new look inspired by the Swedish heritage of the brand, together with black anodised EXCEL rims, create an understated and exclusive appearance.

Delivering true motocross and enduro performance, the Heritage models are capable of competing on a global stage as standard. Both comprehensive ranges include 2-stroke and 4-stroke models with each one equipped with the latest technical advancements and premium components to give all modern racers a decisive advantage.

Remaining competitive in top-flight motocross and enduro, Husqvarna Motorcycles has secured 15 FIM Motocross World Championship titles since Swedish racer Bill Nillson claimed the brand’s first one in 1960.

Honouring the racing achievements of Bill and those who followed in his successful footsteps, a limited run of motocross and enduro machines has been created with a special livery. Inspired by the racing machines of the past, the unique look celebrates and pays tribute to the rich, competitive history of Husqvarna Motorcycles.

