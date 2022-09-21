By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 10:53

Latvia will not provide visas to Russian citizens evading mobilisation says Foreign Minister Credit: Igor Shoshin/Shutterstock.com

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics has stated that Latvia will not provide visas to Russian citizens evading mobilisation, following Russian President Putin’s announcement on Wednesday, September 21.

Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs made the statement on visas for Russian citizens evading mobilisation on his official Twitter account:

“For security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to Russian citizens who are evading mobilisation, nor will it change the border crossing restrictions imposed since 19 September on Russian citizens with Schengen visas.”

Drošības apsvērumu dēļ Latvija neizsniegs humānās vai cita veida vīzas tiem Krievijas pilsoņiem, kuri izvairās no mobilizācijas, kā arī nemainīs kopš 19.septembra ieviestos robežšķērsošanas ierobežojumus Krievijas pilsoņiem ar Šengenas vīzām — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) September 21, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

He stated:

“The purpose of the West is to weaken, divide and destroy our country. They say bluntly that they were able to split the USSR in 1991 and that now the time has come for Russia itself to disintegrate into a multitude of warring regions.”

“A new large-scale offensive in the Donbass, as has happened twice before, was not inevitable and then an attack on Crimea. And the decision to launch a pre-emptive operation was necessary.”

Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

