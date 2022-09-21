Marathon Mania

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 15:36

Runners will be delighted to see another edition of the Palma marathon!

A running bonanza will take place over a weekend in October in Palma de Mallorca. Zafiro Marathon is returning for its 7th edition between 7th to 9th of October, offering 3 different distances of race.

Runners can get their competitive fix starting from 7th of October when a breakfast run will officially launch the event at 10am. The weekend will continue on Saturday 8th of October with a ‘pasta party’ between 12pm and 2pm so runners can load up on carbs before the next day’s race. Runners can collect their numbers from 11am-7pm on Friday and Saturday or between 7am-8am on the race day.

Runners competing in the marathon will start at 8am, before the half-marathon gets underway at 8.15am and the 10km distance at 8.45am. Each of the distances will take runners on a scenic route around the port area of Palma with both the marathon and half-marathon entering the old town as well. A prizegiving ceremony will take place after the events.

Registration fees depend on distance and date of registration, with cheaper rates available for residents of Mallorca. Registration forms can be downloaded from the event website: https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com/english/registration/prices