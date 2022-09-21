Marbella’s Stabilisation Projects

By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 13:35

Marbella's Mayoress, Angeles Munoz. Image: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

Sections for stabilising lie between the rivers Guadalmina and Guadaiza.



Marbella’s Mayoress, Angeles Munoz, again demands the urgent need to undertake the stabilisation projects for the beaches of Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara.

On Wednesday, September 21, the Mayoress stressed: “for four years the socialist government has kept the project in a drawer demonstrating that it has the powers but not the responsibility to implement an essential action for our coastline.”

She called for “a firm commitment, with deadlines, budget allocations and a clear timetable.”

“We are a top tourist destination,” Angeles confirmed, “and we cannot allow storms to destroy the coasts of the town while the Executive of Pedro Sanchez continues to turn his back on us.”

Angeles added that whilst the municipality contributes an annual fee of €2.5M to the central government “it receives zero euros in investment.”

The Mayoress then went on to point out that the Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, “has not accepted the invitation we have sent her every week to see the reality of our beaches ‘in situ.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.