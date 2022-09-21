Mijas on Film

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 13:18

Guests can discover Mijas’ Golden era Hollywood secrets on a special film tour.

Movies from the sixties are set to be revived in a special tour of Mijas. A local cultural heritage group, Mijas, is organising a film tour of the area followed by a film screening on 5th of October.

Tour organisers explained the choice for the tour, saying “The beauty of Mijas has not gone unnoticed by the filmmaking industry which has chosen the village to be setting for big productions on many occasions”. The tour will take guests around Mijas, detailing the town’s extensive silver screen history at original filming locations, including films starring Raquel Welsh and Brigitte Bardot.

The tour will proceed from 5pm at Mijas Visitor Centre, taking guests back to the 60s and 70s on the tour before a special film screening. Guests can kick back and relax with a glass of wine and enjoy a Golden era movie with their newfound knowledge of its filming locations.

Tickets cost €15 and can be purchased by emailing: [email protected]