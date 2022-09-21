By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 12:47

Natural England invite public input for "wild take" falconry and aviculture review Credit: Charles Masters/Shutterstock.com

Natural England has launched an eight-week public call for evidence as part of its review into the licensing of ‘wild take’ in England, a practice which involves the taking of birds of prey from the wild for use in falconry and aviculture, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

Natural England are responsible for determining applications for falconry and aviculture licenses on behalf of the Environment Secretary.

Due tp falconry and aviculture having been practised in England for centuries and relying on the taking of birds from the wild, there have previously been concerns due to the bird of prey population decreasing.

However, now wild populations of some bird of prey species are recovering, such as the peregrine falcon, which has led to an increase in interest in the activity and applications for licences.

Natural England’s public review will allow it to “streamline its assessment of future ‘wild take’ licence applications and ensure that decisions on whether or not to grant licences are transparent and based on the most up-to-date evidence available.”

Falconry, aviculture, conservation and welfare groups, academic experts and members of the public are encouraged to submit their views and provide supporting information and evidence on issues including the modern practice of falconry and aviculture in England, potential alternatives to sourcing birds from the wild, the conservation and welfare implications of licensed wild take, and risks associated with the illegal export trade.

The public call is open to anyone.

Natural England is leading this review with support from Defra, working closely with other public bodies/agencies across the UK including APHA, NWCU, and JNCC. Wild take licensing has been temporarily suspended while this review takes place.

