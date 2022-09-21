By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 13:51

Oliva Olympic Shooting Club secures silver and bronze awards. Image: Oliva Olympic Shooting Club

The II Mediterranean Cup of Pneumatic Weapons for Young Promises event took place at the Royal Valencian Olympic Shooting Federation in Naquera on Tuesday, September 20.



In the Alevin category, twins Gisela and Daniela Climent Ayet were again on the podium, Gisela receiving silver and her sister bronze.

In the junior male carbine category, Jose Salvador Alcantara Gonzalez was awarded silver. In the cadet male pistol category, Adrian Perez Gonzalez was awarded bronze.

In the U-23 male category, Jose Prieto Caceres won bronze and last, but not least, in the U-23 female category, the bronze medal was awarded to Aina Paris Morato.

The next important competition for the Oliva Olympic Shooting Club is Saturday, October 1, at the Valencian Federation in Palamo, Alicante. The entrants will compete for a place in the Spanish Championship to be held in December in the facilities of the Shooting Federation of the Region of Murcia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.