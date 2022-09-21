By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 13:22

Optician supporting Red Cross. Image: Specsavers

Benidorm Optician brings international hearing service to Spain.



Residents and tourists in Benidorm can now access audiology services from global hearing provider Specsavers.

The company supplied more than 530,000 hearing aids in 2021, operates in five countries worldwide and has now expanded to offer its audiology services in Spain.

The service will launch with an Open Week from September 26 until September 30.

During the week, everyone is invited to try the hearing screener to check their hearing, quickly and easily.

They are also asked to bring donations for the Red Cross to play the Wheel of Fortune, for a chance to win some great prizes, and to enter the raffle to win a pair of digital hearing aids.

Everyone who visits the store during the open week will also receive a voucher for €250€ off hearing aids, for either themselves or a family member or friend.

There will also be music, drinks and nibbles to enjoy throughout the week.

As part of the open week, Specsavers Opticas is also helping Red Cross Benidorm collect toiletries and items for babies and children, as they have a shortage of this for the families they are supporting.

A Red Cross table will be set up outside the store throughout the week to leave donations.

Toothbrushes and toothpaste are needed, as well as, soap, shampoo, body lotion, cologne, hair brushes, sponges and cotton buds suitable for children.

For every donation of up to five items, customers will be able to play the Wheel of Fortune, for a chance to win some great prizes.

