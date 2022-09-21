By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 11:41

Putin's partial mobilisation decree 'does not imply restrictions on movement in Russia' says State Duma head. Image: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the announcement from Russian President Vladimir Putin of a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, the head of the State Duma Defence Committee said that partial mobilisation does not require “additional restrictions” on movement on the territory of Russia.

Andrei Kartapolov told reporters from Russia’s state-owned media outlet TASS that the partial mobilisation announced by Putin on Wednesday, September 21, does not affect “the entire country, but a part” and no additional restrictions “will be imposed.”

The news that President Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation was shared by the Russian news agency Mash which stated:

“To protect our country and people, we will use all means at our disposal.”

“Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.”

Putin also said only certain citizens would be subjected to military service.

Russian news agency Baza also quoted Vladimir Putin as stating:

“All the issues regarding material, resource and financial support of the defence enterprises must be resolved by the Government without delay.”

“Russia has been asked to support the referendums. I emphasize that we will do everything to ensure that the referendums are held safely.”

“The regime of repression throughout Ukraine has been strengthened in the harshest possible way. A policy of intimidation, terror and violence is taking more and more terrible and barbaric forms.”

“We have no moral right to hand over our loved ones to the torturers, we cannot but respond to their aspirations to determine their own future.”

“The purpose of the West is to weaken, divide and destroy our country. They say bluntly that they were able to split the USSR in 1991 and that now the time has come for Russia itself to disintegrate into a multitude of warring regions.”

“A new large-scale offensive in the Donbas, as has happened twice before, was not inevitable and then an attack on Crimea. And the decision to launch a pre-emptive operation was necessary.”

“The LPR was almost completely cleansed of neo-Nazis. The fighting in the Donetsk Republic continues. Here the Kyiv regime has created a deep line of fortifications. To storm them would lead to heavy casualties. Therefore, the offensive is proceeding step by step, according to plan.”

“I have already instructed the government and the Ministry of Defence to determine the legal status of volunteers and fighters of the LPR and DPR as soon as possible. It must be the same as that of regular military personnel, including medical care and social guarantees. Special attention should be paid to equipping them with equipment.”

“At the very beginning of the negotiation process in Turkey, Ukraine’s representatives reacted positively to our proposals. But then the tone changed. It was not profitable for Western countries to end hostilities. Ukraine began to be pumped full of weapons.”

The news follows a massive stock market crash on the Russian stock exchange taking place following the announcement of various referendums including in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The Russian-controlled Kherson council also announced referendums, believing that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

A referendum will be held from September 23 to 27, according to the chairman of the People’s Council of the republic, Denis Miroshnichenko, on Tuesday, September 20.

