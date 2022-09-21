By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 16:59

Rap and Trap Festival 'Roncanrola'. Image: Alicante Town Hall

The Rocanrola Rap Attitude festival to be held in Alicante on October 6 and 7.



The festival will be located in the Espacio Rabasa in Alicante and will have three stages. It will also offer a camping area, a restaurant including food for vegans, rest areas and a VIP area.

The event is one of the largest national rap and trap events focused on a young audience and has the collaboration of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board.

Alicante’s Deputy Mayor, Mari Carmen Sanchez, said, “we continue to expand the cultural and musical events we have in the city. We are getting such good responses after two years without being able to enjoy festivals and concerts .”

The Deputy Mayor added: “We are firmly committed to these events aimed at a younger audience, to promote our city.”

The organisers of the Rocanrola festival foresee an economic impact of more than €6M for the city due to the event. The additional income to the city will be mainly in restaurants and accommodation.

It will also contribute 350 direct jobs and more than 500 indirect jobs in the city and surroundings.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.