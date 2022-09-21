Return of Oktoberfest

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 14:48

Oktoberfest is set to hit Palma de Mallorca once again this October. House Son Amar will host 3 weekends of German beer themed festivities throughout October to celebrate the event.

House Son Amar will be providing the best beers from Munich during the month with beer brand, Paulaner sponsoring the 3 weekends extravaganza. The venue will host parties from Friday to Sunday each weekend from 30th of September until 16th of October, from 6pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays and 1pm-8pm on Sundays.

German beer will take centre stage at the event as well as traditional German delicacies. The venue will also provide German themed entertainment and live music.

Much of the 19,000-strong German resident population in the Balearic Islands show up to annual Oktoberfest events in Mallorca, celebrating German culture and heritage.

General admission tickets cost €5 with VIP tickets costing €25. Tickets are available for purchase online from Son Amar’s website at: https://reserva.sonamar.com/public/#/737b6787-4a47-4b7b-8b27-c4c2d02b213a/select-tickets or by calling 971 61 75 33.