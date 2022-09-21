By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 16:09

WATCH: Man deliberately runs over his mother-in-law in Valencia following family argument. Image: SPPLB Sindicato de Policías y Bomberos/Facebook

VIDEO footage circulating online shows the moment a man tries to run over his mother-in-law in Valencia following a family argument.

The man who ran over his mother-in-law in Valencia on Monday, September 19 following a family argument, has now reportedly handed himself into police in Zaragoza, according to local media reports.

The man drove his car into the 40-year-old woman after she refused to lie for him in order to cover up a traffic accident he was involved in hours earlier.

The video footage shows a family argument escalating and following a lap of the roundabout, the man drives his car directly at the woman.

Following the incident, the man’s mother-in-law was rushed to the Hospital Clínico de València.

Spanish news outlet Levante reported that the traffic accident the woman refused to cover for involved the Volkswagen Touran used to nearly run her down at the roundabout where José María Haro and Serpis streets meet, in the Valencian neighbourhood of Algirós, just outside IES Serpis.

