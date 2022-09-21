Russia will call up 300,000 reservists during partial mobilisation says Russian Defence Minister

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 13:11

Russia will call up 300,000 reservists during partial mobilisation. Image: Sasa Dzambic Photography/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, 300,000 reservists will be called up during the partial mobilisation declared in Russia, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

Speaking on the Russia’s Rossiya 24 TV channel, Shoigu’s statement about the 300,000 reservists that will be called up during the partial mobilisation comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation on the morning of Wednesday, September 21.

Shoigu said that “the country has a huge mobilisation resource of those who have served and have experience. He specified that just over one per cent of the total mobilisation resource is subject to partial mobilisation.”

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an address on holding referendums in Donbas and in the liberated territories of Ukraine on becoming part of Russia. Putin said that his main goals of the ‘special operation’ remained unchanged, with the LNR fully liberated and the DNR partially liberated.

Also on September 21, the Russian Defence Minister claimed that Russia is at war with the “collective West”.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu made his claim that Russia is at war with the West by stating that: “We are at war not so much with Ukraine as with the collective West. Because the weapons that Ukraine had, they have actually run out – they are former Soviet weapons.”

“Many, especially the Young Europeans, have handed over all the weapons to Ukraine, but we knock it out, knock it out, knock it out.”

