By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 18:19

WATCH: Russian police make multiple arrests at anti-mobilisation protests held nationwide. Image: @Raw_News1st/Twitter

RUSSIAN police have arrested multiple people in Russia protesting against the mobilisation decree announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, September 21.

Protests organised by the Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” have been held throughout Russia following the partial mobilisation announcement made by Putin and have led to Russian police arresting multiple people.

“More than 100 people arrested at protests in Russia over mobilisation,” Market Rebellion wrote on Twitter.

More than 100 people arrested at protests in Russia over mobilization — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) September 21, 2022

Footage circulating online show the protests and subsequent arrests.

“Police violently grab people in Yekaterinburg.”

Police violently grab people in Yekaterinburg. https://t.co/JUN3kFFGMl — X Soviet 🇺🇦 (@XSovietNews) September 21, 2022

“The mass action against mobilisation takes place in St. Petersburg.”

The mass action against mobilization takes place in St. Petersburg pic.twitter.com/td9skLNOwv — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 21, 2022

“In #Surgut, people also come out.”

“More than 109 people arrested at protests against mobilisation in #Russia so far.”

More than 109 people arrested at protests against mobilization in #Russia so far. pic.twitter.com/WQrTw5ZD5f — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) September 21, 2022

According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia will call up 300,000 reservists during the partial mobilisation declared in Russia.

After the partial mobilisation was announced, flights leaving Russia to Istanbul and Yerevan for September 21 completely sold out, while the prices for the following dates rose sharply, according to ticket aggregators in the country.

