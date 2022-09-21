By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 14:25

Science in La Malladeta. Image: Ayuntamiento de Vila Joiosa

The Department of Education to arrange activities to popularise science in La Malladeta in celebration of the autumnal equinox.



To coincide with the start of autumn, a series of science outreach activities for all audiences within the framework of the European project “Mediterranean Researchers’ Night” will take place on September 23.

The chosen venue is the Malladeta de la Vila Joiosa which is an enclave of great value for the History of Science in Spain and in the Mediterranean.

Archaeoastronomy, psychiatry and the natural and environmental characteristics of the surroundings will be the thematic core of the activities, where there will be workshops, talks, guided tours and astronomical observations.

Anyone wishing to take part in these activities, all of which are free of charge, must register in advance via the following link: https://mednight.eu/mallaeta/

