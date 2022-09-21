By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 12:39
Taliban set to BAN TikTok 'because it promotes violence'. Image: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com
Speaking to the MailOnline, a Taliban official said that TikTok ‘promotes violence’ and will soon be banned from Afghanistan.
“TikTok has been spreading immoral and non-Islamic content and videos in an Islamic country among the very vulnerable youths of Afghanistan, and we have to block it for the sake of our youths’ future,” a Taliban official told MailOnline.
‘They are just devastating our young people by advertising western lifestyle. We are living in an Islamic country and these platforms have been spreading content against it,” he said.
The official added: “Facebook is also spreading the same kind of content. Our youths are wasting a lot of time on that. It’s our duty to take care of young people.”
The British tabloid noted that Taliban soldiers have regularly posted executions on TikTok and called the announcement hypocritical.
Earlier this year, the ultra-violent Taliban called on Russia and Ukraine to “resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means”.
A statement from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan read at the time: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about the real possibility of civilian casualties.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguard in the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
