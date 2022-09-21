By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 14:43

Teulada Moraira's guarantee. Image: Ayuntamiento de Teulada Moraira

Alicante to guarantee Teulada Moraira’s development work.



The Mayor of Teulada Moraira, Raul Llobell, together with Alicante Town Hall deputies Juan Bautista Rosello and Javier Gutierrez held a meeting to discuss works subsidised by the Alicante Provincial Council.

Works on Avenida Mediterraneo, where the asphalting, improvement and replacement of the rainwater network has been completed, used a budget of €185,000.

The redevelopment of Calle Colon and the installation of underground containers, each worth more than €600,000, and the sewerage system in the Pla del Mar area will also be carried out with aid from the council.

The largest project costing €1.4 million will be the covering of the Moraira sports centre.

The council has also subsidised the construction of two tennis courts, new playgrounds and children’s playgrounds in the public square, together with the adaptation and replacement of lighting in sports facilities (three of which projects have already been completed.)

The Mayor of Teulada Moraira thanked the collaboration of Alicante Provincial Council without whom it would be difficult to carry out major works.

