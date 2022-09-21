THESPA Theatre Productions

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 13:26

Optician supporting Red Cross. Image: Specsavers

Local amateur theatre group, THESPA, has unveiled their latest theatre offering which consists of play, “Rest in pieces” by James Cooke followed by a meal and more surprises! Cooke’s “Rest in pieces” will be performed first, from 7.30pm before THESPA members, Martin Curd and Fiona Poole will then perform excerpts from “Educating Rita”.

The theatre group has over 40 years of experience of staging plays in the region, since its genesis in 1979, created by an American theatre enthusiast Patricia Hammill. It is the longest running expat amateur drama society on the Costa del Sol. The group’s aim is to “present live theatre on the Costa del Sol and also to give aspiring actors, actresses and playwrights the opportunity to flourish”.

THESPA has further events planned, including “Eileen and Pamela” next month. Productions are held at the Masonic Hall in Los Boliches each month.

Ticket bookings can be made by sending an email to: [email protected] or by calling 610 90 15 74. The deadline for bookings is 25th of September, any cancellations should be made by 10:30am on 26th of September to give caterers preparation time.