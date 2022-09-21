Top 3 Cryptocurrency Market picks for High-Profit Altcoins: Cardano, Polygon, and Moshnake

By EWN • 21 September 2022 • 10:54

Making profits is the underlying motivation for every activity on the cryptocurrency market. Undoubtedly, the crypto collapse has plunged most altcoins into the deep red, but a few have stayed strong. In this article, we’ll consider Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and newcomer Moshnake (MSH) as the top 3 cryptocurrency market picks for high-Profit altcoins.

Cardano (ADA) – The Game Changer

Cardano (ADA) is an outstanding coin in the cryptocurrency market, boasting a market cap of over $19 billion, and currently selling at $0.50, according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano (ADA) is a next-gen protocol that offers a robust, super flexible, sustainable, secure, and scalable ecosystem to run smart contracts and stimulate the creation of applications in the DeFi ecosystems.

Cardano (ADA) is a big game-changer among software designers today as it offers an open-source template to developers. Cardano (ADA) features a unique profile in the cryptocurrency market. With a token supply capped at 45 billion tokens, it could be all you need to weather the current inflation and earn from its steady cryptocurrency price uptrends.

Polygon (MATIC) – The Popular Platform

Polygon (MATIC) is a chip off a generation of blockchain solutions designed to help older, less efficient blockchain systems to operate at optimal levels. Polygon was developed as a side chain to support the Ethereum blockchain, particularly to help Ethereum handle more transactions in lesser time frames.

If you have Ethereum assets, you can convert them to Polygon tokens and use them to transact on the Polygon network. They can deposit the Polygon tokens back into the Ethereum system, depending on what they want to use them for. This blockchain interoperability stimulates easier transactions in the cryptocurrency market. Polygon (MATIC) currently sells at $0.93, maintaining its spot as one of the top gainers despite the crypto collapse.

Introducing Moshnake (MSH)

Moshnake (MSH) is a Play-to-Earn NFT gaming crypto on the BNB Smart Chain. It is fashioned after the popular game Snake, regarded as the obsession of a generation of early internet gamers. Moshnake is returning this experience to our screen. Blockchain Still, this time, it will be enabled by blockchain technology, and the P2E system should grow into an obsession with the cryptocurrency market.

Moshnake offers something for all ends of the cryptocurrency market. It invites everyone to participate by lowering its entry barrier, enabling massive participation in the game, and setting them up to earn lots of profits. The Moshnake (MSH) gaming ecosystem is powered by governance tokens MSH, and the in-game currency is VEN, with other NFT assets. Moshnake (MSH) will also be distributed to users and players through a special giveaway under its reward program.

Moshnake will serve as the currency for buying and selling the NFT items from Moshnake Internal NFT Marketplace and for payment of transaction fees while buying NFT items from the internal NFT marketplace. MSH will be the payment for entry into special season tournaments and quests, organised from time to time.

The gaming ecosystem also features Moshnake Eggs, an in-game BEP-1155 NFT item on the BNB Smart Chain boasting a maximum supply of 20 million. Once a player hatches a Moshnake egg, such a player will be awarded a Moshnake NFT. So, hatching is the only way to introduce new Moshnake NFTs into the cryptocurrency market circulation. This is because their management stated in the whitepaper that after the Initial NFT Offering, the only way to increase the circulating supply of Moshnake NFTs is by hatching a Moshnake egg.

So, here’s how you can hatch the Moshnake egg:

Step 1: Mix the Immortality Serum together and Venom Potion

Step 2: To hatch the Moshnake Egg, pay the Venom token equivalent to 10 BUSD

You’ll pay with BUSD because Moshnake operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This makes operations super-fast and cheap for the massive value you get from it. Also, the platform uses Metamask for payment and related utilities. Binance Smart Chain is compatible with this and the hard wallet you’ll need for transactions.

The Moshnake gaming ecosystem is connected to the major CEXes, so you have unrestricted access to a bigger cryptocurrency market.

For more information about Moshnake (MSH), visit the links below:

Website: https://moshnake.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moshnakeToken

Sponsored