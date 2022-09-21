Traffic accident fatalities in Spain’s cities fall by 20 per cent

By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 10:17

Traffic accident fatalities in cities have reportedly fallen by 20 per cent according to Spain’s Minister of the Interior.

The consolidated data on traffic accident fatalities in Spain’s cities was presented by the Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska in Toledo to highlight the work carried out by municipalities in the field of road safety.

In 2021, 417 people died on urban roads, 102 fewer fatalities than in 2019, a 20 percent reduction in deaths in a single year, unprecedented in the historical series.

Grande-Marlaska stated:

“When explaining this significant reduction in road deaths in our cities last year, I would like to remind you that on 11 May 2021, the speed limit of only 30 kilometres per hour on one-way streets came into force”.

The decrease in fatalities in cities has been reflected in vulnerable road users with a reduction of 34 per cent in cyclists, 31 per cent in those over 64 years of age, 26 per cent in pedestrians and 17 per cent in motorcyclists.

In 2021, 417 people died and a further 4,142 were seriously injured in traffic accidents on urban roads, representing 20 per cent fewer fatalities and 4 per cent fewer hospitalised injuries than in 2019, the statistical reference year.

These data are included in the consolidated balance of road accidents for 2021 that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presented on Monday September 19 in Toledo together with the Secretary General of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), Carlos Daniel Casares, and the Mayoress of Toledo, Milagros Tolón, among other personalities.

