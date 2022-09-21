By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 11:27

"Ukraine will try to inflict damage during referendums" DPR head claims. Image: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

SPEAKING on Wednesday, September 21, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin claimed that Kyiv (Ukraine) will use the referendums as a backdrop to cause damage in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

“There is no doubt that during the referendums in the DNR, LNR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, Ukraine will try to cause physical damage in these territories at the first opportunity,” DNR head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday, September 21.

Talking on the Rossiya 24 TV channel, Pushilin added: “There is no doubt that the enemy, where it can physically inflict damage, commit shelling or provocation – it will do so.”

On Monday, September 19, the Public Chambers of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics urged the heads of the republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation and those requests were met.

Referendums will be held from September 23 to 27, as announced on Tuesday, September 20.

The public council of the Kherson Region also asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession. This was also agreed upon and will follow the same dates.

Also on Tuesday, September 20, Denis Pushilin, who recently faced reports that he had resigned as DPR leader and fled the region, said that there would be no public executions for ‘foreign mercenaries sentenced to death’.

“Executions and the absence of any information on requests from relatives, this is all stipulated by the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic concerning capital punishment,” said the head of the republic.

