21 September 2022

Using a British estate agent or lawyer on the Costa del Sol. Image: Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com

If you choose to work with a British estate agent, promoter or lawyer, on the Costa del Sol it is recommended to check a few details.



Confirm that they are qualified, reliable and have experience operating in Spain.

For lawyers, check they are registered with the Law Society in the UK and confirm they specialise in international transactions.

If your lawyer is based in Spain, ask for their registration number and check that they are registered and practising with the local bar association (Colegio de Abogados).

You should also check that your lawyer has professional indemnity insurance and do not sign any papers or hand over any money until you have taken independent legal advice.

