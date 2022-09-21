By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 19:15
Using a British estate agent or lawyer on the Costa del Sol. Image: Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com
Confirm that they are qualified, reliable and have experience operating in Spain.
For lawyers, check they are registered with the Law Society in the UK and confirm they specialise in international transactions.
If your lawyer is based in Spain, ask for their registration number and check that they are registered and practising with the local bar association (Colegio de Abogados).
You should also check that your lawyer has professional indemnity insurance and do not sign any papers or hand over any money until you have taken independent legal advice.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
