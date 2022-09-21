By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 8:58

WATCH: Silicone oil tanker truck crashes and causes huge fire in Anhui, China Credit: Twitter @Sino_Market

A silicone oil tanker truck has reportedly crashed and caused a huge fire on an expressway in China’s Anhui province, according to video footage that began circulating on Wednesday, September 21.

Video footage of the silicone oil tanker truck fire in Anhui, China, was shared on Twitter:

“🔥A silicone oil tanker crashed and broke out a huge fire on the expressway connecting Lu`an, Anhui province, and Wuhan, Hubei province.#China #Anhui”

“The fire on the elevated expressway has been extinguished, according to the local police station. One driver is in minor injury.Source: CCTV”

Source: CCTV — CN Wire (@Sino_Market) September 21, 2022

