By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 8:58
WATCH: Silicone oil tanker truck crashes and causes huge fire in Anhui, China
Credit: Twitter @Sino_Market
Video footage of the silicone oil tanker truck fire in Anhui, China, was shared on Twitter:
“🔥A silicone oil tanker crashed and broke out a huge fire on the expressway connecting Lu`an, Anhui province, and Wuhan, Hubei province.#China #Anhui”
“The fire on the elevated expressway has been extinguished, according to the local police station. One driver is in minor injury.Source: CCTV”
The fire on the elevated expressway has been extinguished, according to the local police station. One driver is in minor injury.Source: CCTV
— CN Wire (@Sino_Market) September 21, 2022
The fire on the elevated expressway has been extinguished, according to the local police station. One driver is in minor injury.Source: CCTV
— CN Wire (@Sino_Market) September 21, 2022
Then news follows reports of a huge fire that broke out in a high rise Telecom building in Changsha, China, as reported on Friday, September 16.
Video footage of the huge fire in the high rise Telecom building in Changsha, China, was shared on Twitter:
“Building of #ChinaTelecom in #Changsha on fire.”
Palazzo di #ChinaTelecom a #Changsha a fuoco. pic.twitter.com/jhXZt91POJ
— real eyes 🇮🇹🇨🇳 (@Garma_Ral) September 16, 2022
Palazzo di #ChinaTelecom a #Changsha a fuoco. pic.twitter.com/jhXZt91POJ
— real eyes 🇮🇹🇨🇳 (@Garma_Ral) September 16, 2022
According to initial reports by Chinese-state affiliated media People’s Daily app, the fire was brought under control by firefighters who rushed to the scene.
The news of a fire in Changsha, China followed reports of a huge fire that broke out at Kola MMC nickel refinery in Russia’s Monchergorsk, Murmansk region, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.