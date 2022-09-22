Ascent to Los Castillejos: More than 400 participate in Nerja’s cycling competition

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 9:58

Ascent to Los Castillejos: More than 400 participated in Nerja's cycling competition. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

Hundreds of cyclists took part in the Ascent to Los Castillejos cycling competition in Nerja, in the province of Malaga.

Nerja has once again hosted the Ascent to Los Castillejos, now in its sixth edition. This time, more than 400 cyclists completed the 43-kilometre circuit on September 18, leaving from the stadium of the sports complex in Nerja and travelling to Punta Lara, Rio de la Miel and back again.

In the men’s category, the winner was Cristóbal Valenzuela, from Bezmiliana Athletic Club, followed by Fernando Romero, from Castell CDC, and Felix Aranda, from the La Herradura Cycling Association. In the women’s category, the winner was Fabiola Muñoz, from Yanina Womanbike, followed by María Narváez, from X-Bike Nerja, and Inmaculada García, from Sierra Tejeda Llano de Zafarraya.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, expressed how pleased he was that the race, which is one of the municipality’s most important cycling events, had taken place again. “It is a pleasure to see so many cycling enthusiasts enjoying this day of sport and conviviality,” he said.

The councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, thanked the Narixa Cycling Club for their involvement in the organisation of the event, as well as all the collaborators, volunteers and municipal staff, thanks to whom the race was a success.

Finally, the mayor of Rio de la Miel and Cantarrijan, Antonio López, congratulated all the participants and encouraged the Narixa Cycling Club and all local cycling enthusiasts to continue holding this sporting event for years to come.

