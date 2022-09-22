Autumn activities begin at municipal swimming pool in Malaga’s Nerja

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 20:27

Autumn activities have begun at the municipal swimming pool in Malaga's Nerja. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

A series of improvements have been made to the municipal swimming pool in Nerja, in the province of Malaga, just in time for the start of the autumn season.

On September 13, the Nerja councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, accompanied by the coordinator of municipal sports facilities, Juan José Bautista, and the swimming instructor, Ricardo Hidalgo, reported on the work carried out during July and August on the heated pool of the sports complex in Nerja. The works had a municipal investment of €5,249.

The works included grouting the tiles, thoroughly cleaning all facilities, checking the machinery, replacing the chlorination salt and repairing the doors of the toilets and changing rooms leading to the pool.

Ricardo Hidalgo said that the activities began on September 19 and include swimming courses for babies, pregnant women, children and the elderly. “These courses have been very popular. We have a total of 300 people enrolled,” he said. In addition, the Municipal Swimming School will begin training on September 27.

The pool is open from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 8pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 2pm on Sundays.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.