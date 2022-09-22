Balearic Islands to participate in “Save the Mediterranean” conference in France

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 14:26
The Balearic Islands will participate in a "Save the Mediterranean" conference in France. Credit: Balearic Islands Government
The “Save the Mediterranean” conference held between the Balearic Islands and two other regions will discuss environmental issues such as the problem of plastics in the sea.
The minister of the Environment and Territory of the Balearic Islands Government, Miquel Mir, and the director-general of Waste and Environmental Education, Sebastià Sansó, will take part in the upcoming “Save the Mediterranean” conference co-organised by the Economic and Social Councils of the Pyrenees-Mediterranean Euroregion. The conference will be held on September 29 in the city of Montpellier, France.
The conference is structured around three main axes. The first axis will focus on the substitution of plastics with other materials, the second axis will focus on how to recycle and transform waste and the third axis will deal with ecological restoration. There will be contributions from a number of scientific experts and representatives from various organisations.
The meeting stems from the commitment made by the three territories that make up the Euroregion (Cataluña, the Balearic Islands and Occitanie) in the joint declaration of June 7 of 2019 to tackle plastic pollution in the Mediterranean by cooperating in the exchange of knowledge and research findings.
