Belarusian security forces instructed to track down Russians escaping Putin’s mobilisation

By Chris King • 22 September 2022 • 20:31

Image of sign on the Belarus border with Russia. Credit: [email protected]

Russians attempting to escape into Belarus to avoid Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation order will reportedly be tracked down by the country’s security forces.

Belarusian security officials have reportedly been deployed to track down Russian citizens trying to hide from Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation decree. As reported by Nasha Niva, Russians of conscription age are trying to leave the country and fleeing across the border into Belarus.

Video footage posted on social networks show queues on the borders of Russia with Finland, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. Another easier option for them is neighbouring Belarus. There is no border with Russia, Russian laws do not apply, it is another country. However, it should be taken into account that Belarus is currently under the control of Russia.

According to one of the operatives who spoke with the publication, yesterday, Wednesday, September 21, they were issued with a verbal order to monitor the ‘apartments for a day’ and contact the owners of the housing. In addition, the security forces must collect information and check all documents of the occupants.

“For the time being, at the level of verbal orders, it is possible to monitor ‘apartments for a day’, to come into contact with the owners of the houses”, the operative allegedly told the paper. They added: “New cars in yards with Russian number plates were also ordered to be tracked. Collect information and check documents”, they were instructed.

“It seems to me that we will publish the general system of fines that have been set up. Catching a ‘bower’ is a trivial task”, pointed out the officer.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in the country, under which it is planned to call up 300,000 reservists. It was also reported that the mobilised Russians would undergo additional military retraining for a period of one to three months.

Earlier today, Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation from Crimea proposed to exclude a number of diseases from the grounds for deferring from military service.

___________________________________________________________

