By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 14:14

Benejuzar gastronomy. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benejuzar

Benejuzar to promote its traditional products at the Alicante Gastronomic Fair

The municipality will have its own stand at the culinary fair to showcase its traditional products such as garlic, pelotas, potato crisps, and artisan sausages.

Benejuzar is proud to confirm it will also hold a show-cooking of the town’s famous pelota on Sunday, September 25.

Alicante Gastronomic Fair will be held from September 23 until 26 at the Institucion Ferial Alicantina, N-340 Alicante-Elche Km. 731.

This is the fourth edition of the gastronomy fair in which more than 250 exhibitors will participate. There will be presentations, workshops and free tastings among other activities.

Benejuzar’s Councillor for Trade and Tourism, Manuel Parra, said: “It is the first time that the town will participate in this event. This year we will take the opportunity to highlight our brand La pelota de Benejuzar.”

“We will also advertise our own gastronomic event the Benejuzar Experience.”

The Councillor added: “The aim is to show and promote all the gastronomic products that we have in Benejuzar thereby supporting our local food companies.”

