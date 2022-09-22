By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 6:42

Betina von Hohendorff: Higway to a better Life - from sadness to happiness. Photo: Shutterstock

Sometimes we feel sad, even if we don’t know how to define this sadness… and this makes us even sadder.

But what many people don’t know is that being sad is also a way of releasing energies that no longer belong to us…

When we go through changes in our life it is normal to feel sad, because we have let go of a part of us…

What to do if I am sad to be happy again?

We must accept all the energies, thoughts and emotions that arise in our mind… To accept means to give a space and respect to this emotion… to understand it because it affects you. Because at this moment it is part of you

“We need to be grateful for this emotion, so we can let it go.” (And it’s amazing how quickly it goes away).

A person who understands his emotions will decide more quickly for happiness…

Feeling happy is an emotional decision.

My advice:

Assume your sadness, and instead of deepening it, remember that you have the power to transform it into Happiness.

Assume your sadness in full awareness.

Love,

Betina

www.mindovers.com

0034-699 327 363

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.