By Chris King • 22 September 2022 • 18:55

At least three dead after MASSIVE explosion at Argentinian oil refinery

A massive explosion at an Argentinian oil refinery has claimed the lives of at least three people.

A massive explosion this morning, Thursday, September 22, at an Argentinian oil refinery has left at least three people dead. The incident occurred at a facility in the town of Plaza Huincul, around 1,200km (750 miles) south of Buenos Aires.

According to Gustavo Suarez, the local mayor, speaking with LU5 radio, the explosion: “Hit one of the main crude tanks”, at the refinery owned by Argentinian company New American Oil. He added that six lorries were destroyed by the blaze that followed.

Without elaborating on whether others were injured or missing, Suarez confirmed that: “At this stage, it has been established that there are three dead”. He revealed that teams of firefighters were working to keep the flames “from spreading to other adjoining tanks to prevent them from exploding”.

NEW: Large explosion and fire at Argentine oil refinery, 3 dead https://t.co/zFrAET3opY pic.twitter.com/8z08ayDeKr — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 22, 2022

Fire brigade chief Jose Acuna reported that a large which had been burning in one part of the refinery was “more than 70 per cent extinguished”. Local government officials said that schools in the immediate vicinity of the refinery had been evacuated.

Several oil refineries are located within the neighbouring provinces of La Pampa, Neuquen, and Rio Negro. As a result of ‘repeated situations’ at these facilities, an emergency meeting has been called for tomorrow, Friday, September 23, by a local trade union to discuss the events. It will be attended by the directors of the major oil companies, along with local government officials, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

