By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 12:30

BREAKING NEWS: Missile strike on market in Donetsk, Ukraine with multiple casualties Credit: Twitter @maelmale

A missile strike on a market in Russian-occupied Donetsk, Ukraine, has left multiple casualties, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

Video footage of the missile strike on a market in Russian-occupied Donetsk, Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“#Donetsk, Indoor Market, someone decided there wasn’t enough incentive for a ‘referendum'”

“Three Ukrainian attacks with 155mm missiles in the #Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk have #killed at least #13civilians, including #two children.”

“155mm means #CAESARfrench #Macron. Will be proud to have eliminated two dangerous #children from #Donetsk.”

“RIA Novosti footage from the scene of Ukrainian attacks on the center of Donetsk. Our correspondents record direct hits in the indoor market. Bus destroyed.”

RIA Novosti footage from the scene of Ukrainian attacks on the center of Donetsk. Our correspondents record direct hits in the indoor market. Bus destroyed. pic.twitter.com/NozunlDgHK — Natalia Gabriella Dominica (@Natalia96058112) September 22, 2022

According to preliminary reports Donetsk authorities have said that shells hit the covered market, with many casualties and some dead.

According to the Donetsk mayor at least five people are dead.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

On Monday, September 19, the LPR and DPR appealed to the heads of the republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, to hold immediate referendums to recognise the breakaway Ukrainian states as part of the Russian Federation.

The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) said:

“The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic puts forward an initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognising the Luhansk People’s Republic as a subject of the Russian Federation.”

“Becoming a part of the Russian Federation will secure the territory of the LNR and open new opportunities for its recovery,” the LNR OP’s said to Pasechnik.

